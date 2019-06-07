AAON (AAON) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered AAON from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson lowered AAON from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised AAON from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AAON presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $48.18 on Monday. AAON has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.92 million. AAON had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

In other news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $53,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,974.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in AAON by 1.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 83,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AAON by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AAON by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in AAON by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AAON by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,285 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

