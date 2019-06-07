Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holdings Trimmed by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 139,012,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,197,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,045,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,755,228,000 after buying an additional 3,842,101 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,559.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,095,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 29,702,943 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,603,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,924,260,000 after buying an additional 708,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,762,285 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,718,726,000 after buying an additional 12,871,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $80.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $80.74. The firm has a market cap of $136.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $33,988,682.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 82,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $5,791,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,650,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 989,681 shares of company stock valued at $75,523,246. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/abbott-laboratories-abt-holdings-trimmed-by-bigelow-investment-advisors-llc.html.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.