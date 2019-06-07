Aberforth Split Level Income Trust (ASIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $111.00

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.12), with a volume of 64552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.75 ($1.12).

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. The company has a market capitalization of $162.66 million and a PE ratio of -30.54.

About Aberforth Split Level Income Trust (LON:ASIT)

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

