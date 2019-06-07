Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 100,801 New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 100,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,065,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,979,000 after buying an additional 502,561 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised New Mountain Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.59.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $64.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.55%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

