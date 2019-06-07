ACCO Brands (ACCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Noble Financial set a $14.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.08.

ACCO stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $787.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.90.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 813,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 91,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 474,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 203,240 shares during the last quarter. SEI Investments Co lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 13,103.8% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 38,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 38,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

