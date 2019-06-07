Adecoagro SA (AGRO) Receives $10.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

AGRO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.56. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $9.06.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $159.82 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 304,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,874 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 50,233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Adecoagro by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 450,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

