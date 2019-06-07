Adobe Inc (ADBE) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 326.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,845 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 149,904 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Adobe were worth $52,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 227,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $781,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 69,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,073,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,936 shares of company stock valued at $15,516,808. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Cowen downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $282.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.63.

Shares of ADBE opened at $274.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $291.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

