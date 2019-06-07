Advisor Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Polarityte Inc (PTE)

Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 209,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a report on Monday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on shares of Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 target price on shares of Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Polarityte in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of PTE opened at $5.53 on Friday. Polarityte Inc has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $136.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 4,259.44% and a negative return on equity of 86.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polarityte Inc will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Cohen purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Elliot Mann purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $186,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $282,360. Corporate insiders own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

