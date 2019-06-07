AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) SVP Sells $274,890.33 in Stock

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) SVP Albert Riggieri sold 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $274,890.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,468.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $54.01. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.71.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Zacks Investment Research raised AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on AFLAC from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on AFLAC from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.09.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

