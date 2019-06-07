AGCO Co. (AGCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Analysts expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to report sales of $2.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.61 billion and the lowest is $2.53 billion. AGCO reported sales of $2.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $9.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $10.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 price target on shares of AGCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $1,821,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,254.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $3,591,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 503,733 shares in the company, valued at $35,477,915.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,000 shares of company stock worth $16,217,780. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of AGCO by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,029,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,563,000 after buying an additional 65,104 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of AGCO by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AGCO by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after buying an additional 52,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

AGCO traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.75. 379,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,783. AGCO has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

