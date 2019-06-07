AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 25,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 1.3% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $116,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,734,020,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,733,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,284,230,000 after buying an additional 4,674,615 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,335,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,530 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,770,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,065,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,348,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,159 shares during the last quarter. 40.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.04.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $151.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $211.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

