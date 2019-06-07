AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 2,899 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 308,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after purchasing an additional 86,679 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,600.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 49,686 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,490,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,471 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.07 and a 1-year high of $110.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/aj-wealth-strategies-llc-acquires-shares-of-2899-ishares-short-treasury-bond-etf-shv.html.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.