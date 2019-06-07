AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $921,000 in Janus Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) Stock

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Janus Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. Janus Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $50.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.1121 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.

