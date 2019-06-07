Ajo LP Takes $7.72 Million Position in Mosaic Co (MOS)

Ajo LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 282,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Mosaic by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,330,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,212,490,000 after purchasing an additional 541,783 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 674,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after buying an additional 26,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,045,330.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emery N. Koenig acquired 2,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,593.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,339 shares of company stock worth $414,182. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $22.46 on Friday. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Mosaic had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 4.72%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Standpoint Research raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

