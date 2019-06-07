Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Shares Bought by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies accounts for 0.9% of Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,093,767 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,250,409,000 after buying an additional 63,759 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,719,117 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $288,219,000 after buying an additional 465,230 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,313,126 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $309,294,000 after buying an additional 171,774 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Elliott Management Corp now owns 2,383,468 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $145,582,000 after buying an additional 383,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,351,173 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $143,610,000 after buying an additional 1,616,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.47.

In other news, EVP Adam Karon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,186. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $163,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,743,984. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $78.18 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $86.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $706.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

