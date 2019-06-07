Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) Holdings Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 92,126 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,326,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,440,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 3,151,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,366,054. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

