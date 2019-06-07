Allen Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 755,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,181,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,141,000 after buying an additional 15,622,665 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,827,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735,488 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,687,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,411,000. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 69,157,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,768 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $45.22.

