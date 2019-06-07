Alliance Mining (ALM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Alliance Mining Corp (CVE:ALM) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $715,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77.

About Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM)

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising 4 non-contiguous claims covering an area of 801 hectares located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba.

