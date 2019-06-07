AltaGas Canada (ACI) Lifted to “Buy” at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of AltaGas Canada (TSE:ACI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$24.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$18.00.

Shares of TSE:ACI opened at C$23.38 on Monday. AltaGas Canada has a one year low of C$14.06 and a one year high of C$23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.00 million and a PE ratio of 15.83.

AltaGas Canada (TSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$95.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AltaGas Canada will post 1.5299999 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Canada Company Profile

AltaGas Canada Inc, a natural gas distribution utility company, provides rate-regulated utility services in northern British Columbia. It operates in Renewable Energy and Utilities segments. The company also holds interest in the Bear Mountain Wind Park, a 102 MW generating wind facility consisting of 34 turbines, a substation, and transmission and collector lines; and the northwest hydro facilities located in Tahltan first nation territory of Vancouver, British Columbia.

