American Beacon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB)

American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort accounts for 6.2% of American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 772.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 13.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $48.86 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.6864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort’s previous annual dividend of $1.47. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort’s dividend payout ratio is 50.17%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

