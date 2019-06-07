American International Group Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Shutterfly were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in Shutterfly during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shutterfly during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Shutterfly during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Shutterfly by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Shutterfly during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

In other news, CEO Christopher North sold 26,753 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,284,946.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,315.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Meek sold 941 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $38,072.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,657.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFLY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Shutterfly in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shutterfly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of SFLY stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. Shutterfly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.08 and a 52 week high of $98.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.06. Shutterfly had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $324.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.

