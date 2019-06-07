American International Group Inc. Increases Stake in Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Medpace Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $41.27 and a twelve month high of $71.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Medpace had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 7,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $460,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,153.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,091. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

