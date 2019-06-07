Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,750,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 544,525 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $374,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,386,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,550,513,000 after purchasing an additional 893,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,723,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,274,000 after purchasing an additional 88,892 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,490,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,064 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,962,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,353 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,756,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,782,000 after purchasing an additional 199,100 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Gabelli set a $160.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.94.

Shares of SWK opened at $136.21 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.41 and a 52 week high of $155.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $136,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,470.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 9,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,384,700.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,307.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,816 shares of company stock worth $17,122,550 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

