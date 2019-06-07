Analysts Expect Crocs, Inc. (CROX) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.49. Crocs reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $295.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.72 million. Crocs had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CROX. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Crocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 520.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 98,860 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Crocs by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 491,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,645,000 after buying an additional 292,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Crocs by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,795. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Crocs has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $31.88.

Crocs declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 25.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.