Analysts Issue Forecasts for GameStop Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GameStop in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on GameStop to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $4.00 price target on GameStop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. GameStop has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GameStop by 627.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,734,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,351,000. Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,286,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in GameStop by 473.0% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 851,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in GameStop by 302.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 831,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

