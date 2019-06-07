Analysts Set Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) PT at $18.00

Shares of Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

SGRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 target price on Surgery Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of SGRY opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $421.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.52.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam T. Feinstein sold 7,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $78,256.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,505.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth $6,029,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after buying an additional 209,539 shares during the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,303,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 197,872 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth $1,595,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,667,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,373,000 after buying an additional 138,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

