ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Holdings Cut by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in ANSYS by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,770,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,637,254,000 after acquiring an additional 34,911 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in ANSYS by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in ANSYS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 125,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.61. 6,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,185. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.80 and a 1-year high of $197.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $627,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total value of $320,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,297 shares of company stock worth $6,094,586. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on ANSYS from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.14.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

