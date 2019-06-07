ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Receives $188.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.14.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $4.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.29. The company had a trading volume of 232,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,704. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $136.80 and a fifty-two week high of $200.40.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, insider Ajei Gopal sold 17,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total value of $3,132,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $627,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,297 shares of company stock worth $6,094,586. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in ANSYS by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in ANSYS by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ANSYS by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

