Apache (APA) Upgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

APA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Apache from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apache from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apache from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Apache from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.55.

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $28.84 on Monday. Apache has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.79.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Apache had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apache will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $151,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Mark Meyer bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,660.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $298,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 357.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 2,492.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,087,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,998 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

