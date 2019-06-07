Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Buys New Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 369,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ET. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.65. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $19.19.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.03%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

