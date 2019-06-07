Apple (AAPL) Given a $209.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AAPL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.57.

Apple stock opened at $185.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total transaction of $11,866,617.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,187 shares in the company, valued at $31,803,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $10,054,242.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,549 shares of company stock valued at $29,300,960. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 74.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16,933 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 59,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,652,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,453,547,000 after purchasing an additional 295,102 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $3,193,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $1,644,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

