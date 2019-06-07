Aquis Exchange’s (AQX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Aquis Exchange stock opened at GBX 491 ($6.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.31 million and a PE ratio of -23.61. Aquis Exchange has a 1-year low of GBX 295 ($3.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 620 ($8.10).

Aquis Exchange Company Profile

Aquis Exchange Plc operates equities exchange and multilateral trading facility, and provides technology services in Europe. The company operates through three divisions: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Technologies, and Aquis Market Data. The Aquis Exchange division operates a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic.

