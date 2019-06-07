Arch Coal Inc (ARCH) Holdings Boosted by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,546 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Coal were worth $11,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arch Coal by 69.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 29,063 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Arch Coal by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Arch Coal by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Coal by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

ARCH traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,349. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arch Coal Inc has a twelve month low of $75.09 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.24.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.38. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $555.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Arch Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Coal Inc will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Arch Coal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Arch Coal to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Arch Coal to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/arch-coal-inc-arch-holdings-boosted-by-kennedy-capital-management-inc.html.

Arch Coal Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.