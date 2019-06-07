Arco Platform (ARCE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

ARCE stock opened at $42.57 on Monday. Arco Platform has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $43.40.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $31.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Arco Platform will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

