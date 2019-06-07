Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.49

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.49 and last traded at $58.15, with a volume of 6295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.16.

ARNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

The company has a current ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 35.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $12.91. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 76.19% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The firm had revenue of $801.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 45414.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

