Argentum (ARG) Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Argentum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Argentum has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Argentum has a total market cap of $233,723.00 and approximately $100.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 11,710,381 coins. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Argentum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

