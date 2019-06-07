Arion Market Cap Achieves $57,119.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $57,119.00 and $7.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00397880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.78 or 0.02548440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00153482 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 10,486,498 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.