Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

AWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Nomura reissued a neutral rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.05 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.88.

NYSE:AWI opened at $94.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.38 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 63.92%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 456,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $33,402,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $573,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,188 shares of company stock valued at $40,206,574 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,801,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $36,692,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,426,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,282,000 after purchasing an additional 624,611 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,884,000 after purchasing an additional 477,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,045,000 after purchasing an additional 360,649 shares in the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

