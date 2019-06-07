Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) rose 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 44,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,237,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.
ASNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Ascena Retail Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on Ascena Retail Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.05 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.64.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $211.40 million, a P/E ratio of -49.92 and a beta of 1.39.
Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ascena Retail Group Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 331,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 136,073 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 5,777,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,520 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 71.4% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 245,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ascena Retail Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASNA)
Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.
