Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Price Target Increased to $223.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $219.00 to $223.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ASND has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $121.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 22.32, a quick ratio of 22.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 0.78. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $53.21 and a 52 week high of $133.96.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 901.89% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth $113,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

