Ascential (ASCL) PT Lowered to GBX 510 at Goldman Sachs Group

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its price objective reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASCL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 458.57 ($5.99).

Get Ascential alerts:

LON ASCL opened at GBX 375 ($4.90) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. Ascential has a 12-month low of GBX 335.60 ($4.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28.

In related news, insider Duncan Painter acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.55) per share, with a total value of £149,640 ($195,531.16).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.