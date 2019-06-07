Atheios (ATH) 1-Day Volume Hits $153.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Atheios has a market capitalization of $27,357.00 and approximately $153.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. In the last week, Atheios has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000060 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,259,207 coins and its circulating supply is 17,176,409 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

