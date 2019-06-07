Atlantic Power Corp (AT) Director Kevin Howell Buys 50,000 Shares

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) Director Kevin Howell acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE AT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.30. 269,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,711. Atlantic Power Corp has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.98.

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 189.57% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,863,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,295,000 after purchasing an additional 881,715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,347,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 721,690 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Atlantic Power by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 464,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Atlantic Power from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Atlantic Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Atlantic Power from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Atlantic Power Corp (AT) Director Kevin Howell Buys 50,000 Shares” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/atlantic-power-corp-at-director-kevin-howell-buys-50000-shares.html.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.