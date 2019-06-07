Australian Leaders Fund Limited (ALF) Insider Purchases A$85,123.22 in Stock

Australian Leaders Fund Limited (ASX:ALF) insider Justin Braitling purchased 93,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$85,123.22 ($60,371.08).

Justin Braitling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Justin Braitling purchased 87,565 shares of Australian Leaders Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.90 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$78,983.63 ($56,016.76).

On Wednesday, May 29th, Justin Braitling purchased 45,491 shares of Australian Leaders Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.90 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,941.90 ($29,036.81).

On Monday, May 27th, Justin Braitling acquired 68,859 shares of Australian Leaders Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.90 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$61,697.66 ($43,757.21).

On Thursday, May 23rd, Justin Braitling acquired 15,085 shares of Australian Leaders Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.91 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$13,651.93 ($9,682.22).

On Tuesday, May 21st, Justin Braitling acquired 30,613 shares of Australian Leaders Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$27,337.41 ($19,388.23).

On Thursday, May 16th, Justin Braitling acquired 61,368 shares of Australian Leaders Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$54,494.78 ($38,648.78).

On Monday, May 13th, Justin Braitling acquired 24,284 shares of Australian Leaders Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$21,369.92 ($15,155.97).

On Thursday, May 9th, Justin Braitling acquired 107,823 shares of Australian Leaders Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$94,668.59 ($67,140.85).

On Friday, March 8th, Justin Braitling acquired 46,903 shares of Australian Leaders Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.93 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$43,619.79 ($30,936.02).

On Monday, March 11th, Justin Braitling acquired 3,500 shares of Australian Leaders Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.94 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$3,272.50 ($2,320.92).

Shares of ASX:ALF opened at A$0.90 ($0.63) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.14 million and a P/E ratio of -27.97. Australian Leaders Fund Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.88 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of A$1.25 ($0.89).

Australian Leaders Fund Company Profile

Australian Leaders Fund Limited is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited. It invests into the public equity markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

