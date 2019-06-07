Auto Trader Group (AUTO) Given New GBX 609 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target raised by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 482 ($6.30) to GBX 609 ($7.96) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AUTO. UBS Group increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 386 ($5.04) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 516.25 ($6.75).

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 586.80 ($7.67) on Monday. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 351.50 ($4.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 601.40 ($7.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,669.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

