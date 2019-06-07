Autonio Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 7th. Autonio has a total market cap of $551,141.00 and approximately $10,901.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Autonio has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00398477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.54 or 0.02559736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00153687 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,944,750 tokens. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Autonio’s official website is auton.io.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX, Ethfinex, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

