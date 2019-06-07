Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 843,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,902 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVDL. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.17. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 215.96% and a negative net margin of 111.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVDL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Laidlaw set a $2.00 price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

