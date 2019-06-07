Avianca (AVH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avianca (NYSE:AVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avianca from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avianca currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.88.

AVH stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. Avianca has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26. The stock has a market cap of $305.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0387 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Avianca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Avianca by 6.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,484,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avianca by 11.4% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,832,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after buying an additional 289,967 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avianca by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Avianca by 8.3% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 438,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avianca in the fourth quarter worth about $1,509,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avianca

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

