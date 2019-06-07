Banco Macro (BMA) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Santander raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

NYSE:BMA opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.94. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.32.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.62. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $423.75 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Macro by 63.9% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Banco Macro by 497.1% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 31,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Banco Macro by 33.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,525,000 after purchasing an additional 188,193 shares in the last quarter. 23.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

