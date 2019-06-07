Barings LLC Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,294,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,041,000 after acquiring an additional 373,997 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.13.

In other news, Director David B. Burritt sold 2,100 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.21, for a total transaction of $693,441.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $352.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $241.18 and a 1-year high of $354.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 415.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/barings-llc-has-5-66-million-holdings-in-lockheed-martin-co-lmt.html.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.